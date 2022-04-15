Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €61.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.50 ($58.15) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.11. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.