Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 3,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

