Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 27,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

