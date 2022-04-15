Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 27,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.57.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
