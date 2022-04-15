HYCON Price Hits $0.0002 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $660,985.44 and $75,647.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001653 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

