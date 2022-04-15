Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRNNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

