Hydro One (TSE:H) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.71.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.