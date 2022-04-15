Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $12.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 310,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

