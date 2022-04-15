Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ICHR opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.