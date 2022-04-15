Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $967.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

