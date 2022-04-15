IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Down 4%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 81,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 336,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get IDE Group alerts:

IDE Group Company Profile (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.