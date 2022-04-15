IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Down 4%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 81,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 336,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
IDE Group Company Profile (LON:IDE)
