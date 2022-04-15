IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 600 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $19,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDT shares. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDT by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

