Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $196.27. 1,540,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.