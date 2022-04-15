IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the March 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

IMCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 79,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $128.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

