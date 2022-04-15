IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IMAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 299,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,503. The company has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

