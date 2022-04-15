Impact Healthcare REIT’s (IHR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of £478.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.86. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 124.80 ($1.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

