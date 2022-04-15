Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,011.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

