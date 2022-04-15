Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.21.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$65.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.36.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

