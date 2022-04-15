Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003780 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.29 million and $50,045.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

