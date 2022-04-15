INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.33. 24,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 294,326 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.