Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Infinera by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,652. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.