Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 666,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

