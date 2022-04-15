Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) to announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 666,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.