Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

