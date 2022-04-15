Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $21.90. Infosys shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 189,998 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

