Innova (INN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Innova has a market cap of $51,083.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 895.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.