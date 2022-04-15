InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.55. 63,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $887.66 million and a P/E ratio of 218.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.