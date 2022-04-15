Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) to announce sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR traded down $13.76 on Friday, hitting $169.68. 1,234,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,641. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

