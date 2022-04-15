Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $34.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

