Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Inseego posted sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $303.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 1,070,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,377. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

