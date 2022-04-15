Insider Buying: Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Insider Purchases £6,014.18 in Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Margaret Payn bought 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).

Shares of LON AATG opened at GBX 77 ($1.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.64. Albion Technology & General VCT Plc has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.