Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,094 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,560,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

HMTV stock remained flat at $$4.22 during trading on Thursday. 175,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,707. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 777,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

