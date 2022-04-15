Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,022.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,844,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,959.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15.

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.