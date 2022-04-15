Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases A$130,000.00 in Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($96,296.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12.

About Veris

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

