Insider Buying: Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases A$130,000.00 in Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($96,296.30).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12.
About Veris (Get Rating)
See Also
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.