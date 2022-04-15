Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $6,946,586.92 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04.

GOOG opened at $2,545.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,701.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,796.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,349.07.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.