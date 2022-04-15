Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVLR stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 552,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
About Avalara (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.