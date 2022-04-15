Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00.

NYSE:BROS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $892,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

