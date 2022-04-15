Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $264,870.68 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OLO stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OLO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

