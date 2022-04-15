Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after purchasing an additional 102,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Prothena by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.