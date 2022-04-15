Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.23 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

