Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 138,913 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 193,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,561. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

