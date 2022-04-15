Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Financial Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -17.57% N/A -8.21% Twilio -33.43% -6.13% -5.20%

97.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Twilio 0 0 22 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.39%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $343.68, suggesting a potential upside of 150.70%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.37 -$36.70 million ($2.43) -4.40 Twilio $2.84 billion 8.76 -$949.90 million ($5.44) -25.20

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Twilio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

