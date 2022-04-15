Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.39

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.39 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 53.06 ($0.69). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70), with a volume of 31,093 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.09.

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 25,000 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,962.99).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

