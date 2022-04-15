Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480,485 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

