Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.
The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
