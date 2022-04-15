Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.