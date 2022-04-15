Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercure stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 34,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Intercure has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

