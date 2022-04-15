International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 238,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.