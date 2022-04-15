Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $3.69 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $170.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,047,928 coins and its circulating supply is 223,884,533 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

