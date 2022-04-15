Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IKTSY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Intertek Group has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $87.50.

IKTSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

