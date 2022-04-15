Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

