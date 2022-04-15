Intrust Bank NA Acquires 928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 376,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.