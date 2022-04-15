Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.78. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

